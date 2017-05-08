GE Gas Turbines Power Japanese Destroyer
GE's Marine Solutions reports that the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force commissioned its second Izumo-class helicopter-carrying destroyer. The new JS Kaga is powered by four GE LM2500 marine gas turbines, and was commissioned at the Japan Marine United Corporation shipyard in Yokohama on March 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC