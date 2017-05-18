Funai's new TV models to hit Japanese stores in June

Funai brand television models will return to the Japanese market for the first time since 2006, with Yamada-Denki to begin selling them on June 2, Funai Electric has said. The 11 new models from five series, including new 4K high-definition TVs, are equipped with hard disks for recording TV programs, the Osaka-based maker said on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.