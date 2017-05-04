FT Island embarks on Japan tour
FT Island kicked off its Japan tour, entitled "FT Island Arena Tour 2017-United Shadows," in Aichi, Saturday, according to agency FNC Entertainment. The agency said Saturday that after the Aichi concert, the group will visit Osaka on May 12 and hold concerts in Tokyo on June 1 and 2. At the concert, the five-member group will mainly perform tracks from "United Shadows," its seventh Japanese album released April 12. The album consists of 11 tunes, with lead track "Shadows," all written by members of the band themselves, and swept several Japanese charts upon its release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC