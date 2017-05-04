FT Island embarks on Japan tour

FT Island kicked off its Japan tour, entitled "FT Island Arena Tour 2017-United Shadows," in Aichi, Saturday, according to agency FNC Entertainment. The agency said Saturday that after the Aichi concert, the group will visit Osaka on May 12 and hold concerts in Tokyo on June 1 and 2. At the concert, the five-member group will mainly perform tracks from "United Shadows," its seventh Japanese album released April 12. The album consists of 11 tunes, with lead track "Shadows," all written by members of the band themselves, and swept several Japanese charts upon its release.

Chicago, IL

