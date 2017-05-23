Freeze-Dried Space Sperm Gives Rise t...

Freeze-Dried Space Sperm Gives Rise to Healthy Baby Mice

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Live Science

Mouse sperm preserved on the International Space Station for nine months gave rise to healthy pups, a new study reveals. This work also raises the possibility of a "doomsday vault" for sperm in space that could help preserve animal species from disasters on Earth, much as the Global Seed Vault in Svalbard, Norway, does for plant species.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey 6 hr Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,957 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC