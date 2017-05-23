Freeze-Dried Space Sperm Gives Rise to Healthy Baby Mice
Mouse sperm preserved on the International Space Station for nine months gave rise to healthy pups, a new study reveals. This work also raises the possibility of a "doomsday vault" for sperm in space that could help preserve animal species from disasters on Earth, much as the Global Seed Vault in Svalbard, Norway, does for plant species.
