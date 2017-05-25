Foreigners in Japanese immigration detention end two-week hunger strike

Foreigners on a two-week hunger strike over conditions at immigration detention centres in Japan have ended their protest in the hope their decision would bring better treatment, but an official said on Thursday there would be no change in policies. FILE PHOTO: Detainees are seen through a hatch at the Tokyo detention center which is part of Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau in Tokyo, Japan December 2, 2015.

