Foreigners in Japanese immigration de...

Foreigners in Japanese immigration detention end two-week hunger strike

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Foreigners on a two-week hunger strike over conditions at immigration detention centres in Japan have ended their protest in the hope their decision would bring better treatment, but an official said on Thursday there would be no change in policies. FILE PHOTO: Detainees are seen through a hatch at the Tokyo detention center which is part of Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau in Tokyo, Japan December 2, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey Wed Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC