First of two Maritime Link cables connect Newfoundland and Nova Scotia
The first of two cables was safely anchored at Point Aconi, N.S., completing the installation by Emera NL's subsea contractor, Nexans, S.A., using its specialized vessel, the Skagerrak. "This marks a significant milestone for the Maritime Link Project," Emera NL president Rick Janega said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC