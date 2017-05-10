Fire department unaware Kitakyushu building where six killed in fire used for housing
The fire department at Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, admitted Wednesday that it was unaware an apartment building where a fire on Sunday claimed six lives was used for housing despite some of the victims having applied for welfare benefits through the same municipality. The oversight by the fire department, which had not carried out any official fire alarm checks at the wooden, two-story complex, was revealed by city officials, exposing shortcomings in information sharing between municipal departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC