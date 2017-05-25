Elderly man arrested for setting a fire on bullet train
An elderly man was arrested Friday on suspicion of starting a fire on seat aboard a shinkansen that was traveling through Okayama Prefecture, police and the train operator said. He set fire to papers with a lighter shortly after 11 a.m., burning part of a seat, but nearby passengers put the fire out, the police said, adding no one was injured in the incident.
