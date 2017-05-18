Eight gardens to look out for at this...

Eight gardens to look out for at this year's Chelsea Flower Show

THERE'S a feast of foreign florals at this year's Chelsea, with influences from all over the globe: from China to Spain, Malta and Mexico. While traditionally show gardens have gone for soft blues, subtle lilacs, creams and whites in their colour schemes, this year some designers are going for bolder hues of deep purple and burnt orange.

Chicago, IL

