Edward Yamasaki dies; WWII veteran of...

Edward Yamasaki dies; WWII veteran of the 442nd RCT wrote battle memoir

An Army veteran who wrote a memoir about how eight soldiers in his Japanese-American company survived while rescuing a battalion of Texans in World War II has died. Edward Yamasaki, author of "And Then There Were Eight," a story about Japanese-Americans rescuing 211 Texas soldiers surrounded by Germans, died April 27 in a hospital in Nagasaki, Japan, after suffering a stroke.

Chicago, IL

