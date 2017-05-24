Dozens of local governments across Ja...

Dozens of local governments across Japan voice concerns over conspiracy bill

1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

As a contentious and now internationally controversial bill to criminalize conspiracies faces stiffening opposition in the Diet, dozens of local governments nationwide are voicing concerns, warning against possible human rights violations and the rise of a surveillance state. Since March, nearly 50 local governments from Hokkaido to Okinawa have passed resolutions or issued statements of opinion opposing the conspiracy bill, which aims to revise the current anti-organized crime law and criminalize activities that the government deems preparation for committing crimes.

Chicago, IL

