Dozens Join Rare Hunger Strike at Japanese Immigration Center
Dozens of detainees at a Japanese immigration center were on hunger strike on Thursday in protest against prolonged and multiple detentions, drawing fresh attention to the policy toward immigration. Some of the hunger strikers were asylum seekers and others had lived in Japan for decades as migrant workers, said Mitsuru Miyasako, head of the Provisional Release Association in Japan.
