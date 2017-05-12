Denim dreams: Dyeing to live in the industrial heart of Okayama
Hirohiko Sunami's hands emerge from his indigo vat covered in rivulets of fermenting natural dye. The light is dim in this Kojima workshop, but a few stray sunbeams reflect off the millions of bubbles at the vat's surface as Sunami pulls a piece of cotton from the dark liquid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC