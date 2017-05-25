Consumer prices rise in April for fourth month lifted by energy, fresh food
Consumer prices rose again in April due largely to higher energy bills, data showed Friday, underpinning a mixed picture for policymakers' efforts to boost growth amid on-and-off deflation. The country's prospects have been improving on the back of strong exports, with investments linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics also giving the economy a shot in the arm.
