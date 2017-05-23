Conspiracy bill will set Japan up for...

Conspiracy bill will set Japan up for replay of Yokohama Incident, journalists warn

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

Former TV director Toshiko Kanazawa shows an infamous photo of seven men at an inn in Toyama Prefecture. The wartime police used the photo as evidence of a communist conspiracy to torture and falsely convict dozens of people in what became known as the Yokohama Incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey Wed Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,266,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC