Condo demand slows in Tokyo as Osaka gains momentum

Demand for condominiums in Osaka is growing, not just from wealthy people, but from family households, with the increasing supply of affordable rooms, in stark contrast to falling demand for property in central Tokyo. The number of new condominiums listed for sale in Osaka, excluding single-room units provided as investment property, rose 6.4 per cent to 5,336 units last year, the second consecutive year of increase, according to data by the Haseko Research Institute.

Chicago, IL

