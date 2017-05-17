Concord sailor serving in Japan

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brandon Dacosta, from Concord, attached to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Security, works as a volunteer for the American Red Cross by teaching kids how to properly wash their hands. The USS Blue Ridge is currently docked at CFAY in Yokosuka, Japan, and is in an extensive maintenance period in order to modernize the ship to continue to serve as a communications platform in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

