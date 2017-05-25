China urges Japan to be cautious over...

China urges Japan to be cautious over missile defences

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

China on Thursday urged Japan to act cautiously after government and defence industry sources in Tokyo said U.S. and Japanese companies are collaborating on new missile defence radars. Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers are seen in front of a unit of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, May 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey Wed Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC