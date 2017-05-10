Central Japan libraries report finding yearbooks with pages torn out
Numerous pages of school yearbooks kept in libraries in six prefectures in central Japan were found to have been ripped out, it was learned by Tuesday. The latest cases were discovered in five municipal libraries in the cities of Nanao, Kaga and Hakusan in Ishikawa Prefecture.
