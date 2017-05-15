Can Japan Transform Itself Into an International Shooting Destination?

The Japanese government is preparing measures to make the country more accessible to global filmmakers, but insiders warn that bureaucracy and red tape could sink the initiative before it gets off the ground. Two years after Japan stepped back onto the international stage following its wartime devastation by hosting the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, James Bond, in the form of Sean Connery, arrived in the country to film You Only Live Twice .

