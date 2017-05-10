Bangladeshis among detainees in Japan go on hunger strike
Detainees are seen through a hatch at the Tokyo detention center which is part of Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau in Tokyo, Japan, December 2, 2015. Photo: Reuters/Yuya Shino/File Photo Some 20 foreigners, including Bangladeshi nationals, held at an immigration detention centre in Tokyo are on a rare hunger strike in an apparent bid for improved treatment, an official said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC