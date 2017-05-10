Bangladeshis among detainees in Japan...

Bangladeshis among detainees in Japan go on hunger strike

Detainees are seen through a hatch at the Tokyo detention center which is part of Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau in Tokyo, Japan, December 2, 2015. Photo: Reuters/Yuya Shino/File Photo Some 20 foreigners, including Bangladeshi nationals, held at an immigration detention centre in Tokyo are on a rare hunger strike in an apparent bid for improved treatment, an official said Friday.

Chicago, IL

