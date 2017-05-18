All that glitters: Japan 'nailists' t...

All that glitters: Japan 'nailists' turn manicures into art

Read more: Egypt Today

Japanese manicurist Britney Tokyo may not be a household name, but she counts US pop singer Ariana Grande, model Gigi Hadid and TV personality Kim Kardashian among her growing fan base. The nail artist -- whose designs are finding Internet fame -- was one of the chief attractions at this week's Tokyo Nail Forum, where catwalk models flashed their electric-pink digits and visitors dressed up their fingers in almost every imaginable way.

Chicago, IL

