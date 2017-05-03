All aboard: Luxury Japanese train has bath and fireplace

This picture taken on March 16, 2017 shows a crew member gesturing in the lounge car of the Train Suite Shiki-Shima, operated by East Japan Railway, in Tokyo during a press preview. - AFP TOKYO: It's got Michelin-starred chefs, solid cypress bathtubs and a cosy snug complete with roaring fire: the Shiki-Shima could hold its own against any five-star hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.