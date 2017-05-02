Airplane Brawl: American Man Arrested...

Airplane Brawl: American Man Arrested for Attack on Japanese Flight

An airplane brawl on the tarmac in Japan resulted in a 44-year-old American being arrested for assault after punching a man and trying to choke an All Nippon Airways flight attendant who tried to break it up. The brawl took place Monday night in Narita, Japan, about 10 minutes before the flight was scheduled to take off.

