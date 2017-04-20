Yukio Kanao has been promoted General...

Yukio Kanao has been promoted General Manager at Imperial Hotel, Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Imperial Hotel, Tokyo Uchisaiwai-Cho 1-Chome, Chiyoda-Ku Tokyo , 1008558 Japan Phone: +81-3-3504-1111 Fax: +81-3-3581-9146 Visit Website Japan's 127 year-old Imperial Hotel, Ltd. has announced the appointment of Yukio Kanao as General Manager of the Tokyo flagship Imperial Hotel, effective April 1, 2017. Kanao was formerly Deputy General Manager of the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo and Senior Managing Director of Imperial Hotel, Ltd. Kanao, aged 55, joined Imperial Hotel, Ltd. upon his graduation from Tsukuba University in 1984, and was named Director of Sales at Imperial Hotel, Ltd. 's London office from 1997 to 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) 19 hr Grieving prostitutes 12
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Mon Ed Kirkland 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,232,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC