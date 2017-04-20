Yukio Kanao has been promoted General Manager at Imperial Hotel, Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan
Imperial Hotel, Tokyo Uchisaiwai-Cho 1-Chome, Chiyoda-Ku Tokyo , 1008558 Japan Phone: +81-3-3504-1111 Fax: +81-3-3581-9146 Visit Website Japan's 127 year-old Imperial Hotel, Ltd. has announced the appointment of Yukio Kanao as General Manager of the Tokyo flagship Imperial Hotel, effective April 1, 2017. Kanao was formerly Deputy General Manager of the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo and Senior Managing Director of Imperial Hotel, Ltd. Kanao, aged 55, joined Imperial Hotel, Ltd. upon his graduation from Tsukuba University in 1984, and was named Director of Sales at Imperial Hotel, Ltd. 's London office from 1997 to 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|19 hr
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Mon
|Ed Kirkland
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC