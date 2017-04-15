Wirelessly chargeable motor-assisted bike tested in Kyoto

A Kyoto University team has started a demonstration test in Kyoto Prefecture of a motor-assisted bicycle that is designed to charge wirelessly just by parking it in front of a charger stand. The bicycle, equipped with a receiver on the front basket and a battery pack below the saddle, draws power in the form of microwaves from a 120-centimeter-tall charging stand when its front wheel is docked in a rack at the front of the stand.

