Wirelessly chargeable motor-assisted bike tested in Kyoto

17 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

A Kyoto University team has started a demonstration test in Kyoto Prefecture of a motor-assisted bicycle that is designed to charge wirelessly just by parking it in front of a charger stand. The bicycle, equipped with a receiver on the front basket and a battery pack below the saddle, draws power in the form of microwaves from a 120-centimeter-tall charging stand when its front wheel is docked in a rack at the front of the stand.

