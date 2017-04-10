Why Japan's crown prince holds up Mal...

Why Japan's crown prince holds up Malaysia as a 'model for the international society'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

'Diversity and tolerance are the words that come to my mind in describing my image of Malaysia today,' he said in a rare news conference. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and and his wife Crown Princess Masako wave as they send off Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko boarding a special flight for their visit to Vietnam and Thailand, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... 13 min Cathy_Poole_Canada 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Tue Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC