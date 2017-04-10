Why Japan's crown prince holds up Malaysia as a 'model for the international society'

'Diversity and tolerance are the words that come to my mind in describing my image of Malaysia today,' he said in a rare news conference. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and and his wife Crown Princess Masako wave as they send off Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko boarding a special flight for their visit to Vietnam and Thailand, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.