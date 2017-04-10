Why bullying in Japanese schools is e...

Why bullying in Japanese schools is especially traumatic

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Economist

FIVE months after the tsunami that led to his family's evacuation from Fukushima, the boy enrolled at a new school in Yokohama. His new classmates were pitiless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... 10 min Regional Fodder 5
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Tue Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC