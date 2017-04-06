Vice President Mike Pence to Travel t...

Vice President Mike Pence to Travel to the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Ha...

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Hawaii from April 15-25, 2017. This trip will serve as the Vice President's first official travel to the Asia-Pacific region.

