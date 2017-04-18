USS Carl Vinson to arrive in Sea of Japan by April end

Sydney, April 22 - US Vice President Mike Pence said here on Saturday that an aircraft carrier strike group led by USS Carl Vinson will arrive in the Sea of Japan by the end of April, a media report said. Our expectation is that they will be in position in the Sea of Japan in a matter of days, before the end of this month, he told at a joint presser with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.