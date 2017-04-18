UPDATE 1-Japan's Sawai buys U.S. firm...

UPDATE 1-Japan's Sawai buys U.S. firm Upsher-Smith's generic drugs unit for $1.1 bln

Sawai said on Thursday it is acquiring the business of the Minnesota-based company from the founding family to expand its presence in the United States, whose generic drug market it estimates at around 10 trillion yen , the world's largest. Sawai's move to diversify geographically comes amid slow growth in Japan's overall generic drugs market.

Chicago, IL

