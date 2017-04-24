Top of the art seismic vessel Ramform Hyperion dropped anchor in the Limassol on Sunday, in order to perform research in the waters of Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone. The Raform Hyperion arrived to Cyprus after sailing from the Mitsubishi shipyard in Nagasaki, Japan, and it is expected to be performing researches until mid August.
