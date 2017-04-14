Trump and Japan's Abe expand friendship as tensions mount with North Korea and China
During last year's contentious presidential campaign, Donald Trump raised concerns among officials in Tokyo about the fate of the decades-long alliance between the United States and Japan. His comments came in response to questions about American military spending in the Asian nation and the mounting trade deficit between the two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC