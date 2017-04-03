Treatment for mentally ill elusive at Japan's medical prisons

When a 21-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison on March 24 for killing an elderly woman, the Nagoya District Court acknowledged that the defendant's mental illness - a developmental and bipolar disorder - was part of the reason for the heinous crime and that she should be treated in a medical prison. The woman, who was a minor at the time of the offense, was also found guilty of the attempted murder of two people by poisoning them with thallium sulfate, a highly toxic substance, when she was a high school student.

