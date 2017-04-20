Toshiba to file results as early as noon with disclaimed opinion from auditors - source
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba is seen as shareholders arrive at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan, March 30, 2017. ) will file its twice-delayed October-December results as early as noon Tuesday, with a disclaimer of opinion from auditors, a source briefed on the matter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|16 hr
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Mon
|Ed Kirkland
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC