Toshiba to file results as early as n...

Toshiba to file results as early as noon with disclaimed opinion from auditors - source

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba is seen as shareholders arrive at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan, March 30, 2017. ) will file its twice-delayed October-December results as early as noon Tuesday, with a disclaimer of opinion from auditors, a source briefed on the matter said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) 16 hr Grieving prostitutes 12
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Mon Ed Kirkland 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC