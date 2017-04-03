Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman t...

Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing

Toshiba Corp sacked Westinghouse Electric Co's chairman two days before the U.S. nuclear engineering subsidiary filed for bankruptcy protection last week, as the Japanese firm tries to draw a line under the travails of a business that has cost it billions of dollars. The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind a traffic light at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 29, 2017.

