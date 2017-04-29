Tokyo court declines to rule on constitutionality of Abe's 2013 Yasukuni visit
The Tokyo District Court on Friday declined to judge whether Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's December 2013 visit to war-related Yasukuni Shrine violated the constitutional separation of politics and religion. It also rejected a demand by the 633 Japanese, Chinese and South Korean plaintiffs for an injunction against state visits to the shrine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC