This is why Japan is the most polite nation on earth

9 hrs ago

From the unfailingly courteous taxi drivers in their immaculate vehicles to the precisely wrapped parcels for the most humble department store purchase and the little dance of bows guests get from attendants whenever they enter a hotel, Japan is probably the most polite place on earth. On my last trip to Tokyo I visited the concerned citizens of the Tokyo Good Manners Project, an initiative that hopes to drum some vestiges of civility into the notoriously aggressive and uncouth residents of that metropolis.

