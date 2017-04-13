The United States has used a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast...
The U.S. military dropped the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal Thursday on a cave-and-tunnel complex that it said was used by Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan, a stark reminder of a U.S. war now in its 16th grinding year. The behemoth bomb, officially called the Massive Ordnance Air Blast, or MOAB, is known as the "mother of all bombs."
