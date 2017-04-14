Spotlight: A year on from Japan's dea...

Spotlight: A year on from Japan's deadly Kumamoto quakes gov't still has much to learn

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Around 360 people observed a moment's silence at Kumamoto's prefectural office on Friday including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima and the friends and families of those who died in the earthquakes which struck the region exactly one year ago today. As seems to be a running theme when it comes to massive natural disasters in Japan and perhaps due to a lack of localized and centralized disaster preparedness, one year after the earthquakes that left 225 people dead, 47,000 people are still displaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... 6 hr Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC