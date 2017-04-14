Spotlight: A year on from Japan's deadly Kumamoto quakes gov't still has much to learn
Around 360 people observed a moment's silence at Kumamoto's prefectural office on Friday including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima and the friends and families of those who died in the earthquakes which struck the region exactly one year ago today. As seems to be a running theme when it comes to massive natural disasters in Japan and perhaps due to a lack of localized and centralized disaster preparedness, one year after the earthquakes that left 225 people dead, 47,000 people are still displaced.
