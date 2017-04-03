Spain's King Felipe VI meets with Jap...

Spain's King Felipe VI meets with Japanese Emperor Akihito

23 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

Spanish King Felipe VI has met with Japanese Emperor Akihito in his first visit to Japan since ascending to the throne. King Felipe walked on a red carpet Wednesday during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace.

