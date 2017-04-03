Spain's King Felipe VI meets with Japanese Emperor Akihito
Spanish King Felipe VI has met with Japanese Emperor Akihito in his first visit to Japan since ascending to the throne. King Felipe walked on a red carpet Wednesday during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace.
