Southland teenager Alena Saili bound for Japan with New Zealand women's sevens team
Southland's Alena Saili has been named in the New Zealand's sevens team for the fourth leg of the World Series. Southland's Alena Saili has yet again been included in the New Zealand women's sevens team for the next leg of the Women's World Sevens Series.
