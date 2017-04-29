Singaporean woman raises over RM742k to get comatose father home from Tokyo

Cheong's father had a heart attack in Tokyo and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Toho University Omori Medical Center on April 19, 2017. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GIVE.ASIA SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Singaporean woman who turned to crowdfunding to help get her severely ill father home from Tokyo has successfully raised more than $239,000 in a matter of days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.