Singaporean woman raises over RM742k ...

Singaporean woman raises over RM742k to get comatose father home from Tokyo

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Cheong's father had a heart attack in Tokyo and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Toho University Omori Medical Center on April 19, 2017. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GIVE.ASIA SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Singaporean woman who turned to crowdfunding to help get her severely ill father home from Tokyo has successfully raised more than $239,000 in a matter of days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC