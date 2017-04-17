Shizuoka firm promises good luck in e...

Shizuoka firm promises good luck in every cup of its green tea

A tea wholesale store based in the city of Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, has developed a technology to ensure a tea stem floats vertically - an omen of good fortune widely believed by Japanese. Green tea bags from Fukuko, which are sold by Jorakuen, are gaining popularity, with sales increasing nearly tenfold in the last six years, attracting buying as a lucky item for a variety of events - from passing school entrance examinations to closing a business deal with customers.

