SF Japan Consulate Speak-out-Evacuate The Families and Children Of Fukushima And Stop The Cover-up
There are thousands of tanks filled with radioactive water and the government is pushing to release it to the Pacific ocean despite the opposition of fisherman, their co-op and the community. The government is also demanding that the families, mother and children either go back to Fukushima or be faced with a cutoff of housing benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Teana Trump
|10
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC