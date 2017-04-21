Scandal-plagued Moritomo Gakuen appli...

Scandal-plagued Moritomo Gakuen applies for bankruptcy protection

Read more: The Japan Times

A scandal-mired Osaka school operator at the center of political scrutiny on Friday applied for protection from its creditors through court-mediated rehabilitation, a source close to the matter said. Links between the nationalism-espousing operator, Moritomo Gakuen, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, have been extensively investigated in recent months following Moritomo Gakuen's acquisition of a piece of state-owned land last year after the price of the parcel was dramatically reduced.

Chicago, IL

