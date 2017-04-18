Saitama labor office recognizes death of Inageya employee as case of 'karoshi'

A 42-year-old supermarket employee who died of a stroke in 2014 has been recognized by labor authorities as a victim of karoshi , or death from overwork, although his average monthly overtime hours clocked in at less than the 80-hour official threshold, a level said to cause serious health consequences. The man who worked at the Inageya supermarket chain in Shiki, Saitama Prefecture, died from cerebral infarction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.