Saitama labor office recognizes death of Inageya employee as case of 'karoshi'

A 42-year-old supermarket employee who died of a stroke in 2014 has been recognized by labor authorities as a victim of karoshi , or death from overwork, although his average monthly overtime hours clocked in at less than the 80-hour official threshold, a level said to cause serious health consequences. The man who worked at the Inageya supermarket chain in Shiki, Saitama Prefecture, died from cerebral infarction.

