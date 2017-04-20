Russia Turning Iffy on Japan Gas Future as Abe Heads to Moscow

Gazprom PJSC isn't confident in Japan's future as a growing natural gas user, which may damp prospects of a proposed pipeline between the countries as Premier Shinzo Abe travels to Moscow later this month. "The demand situation in Japan is not clear yet for the next 15, 20, 25 years," said Alexander Medvedev, deputy head of the Kremlin-backed exporter.

