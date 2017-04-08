Queen of Chickens: Great chicken in c...

Queen of Chickens: Great chicken in close quarters

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Chicken is king at Queen of Chickens, and it comes cooked every which way you can think of, but most notably it's the rotisserie chicken - skewered on a spit and slow roasted - that brings people in. The other thing that attracts diners to Queen of Chickens is the chain's obsession with the color yellow: You can't help but notice their storefronts, which are smothered in a rather strong variety of the hue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Fri Teana Trump 10
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC