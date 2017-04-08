Queen of Chickens: Great chicken in close quarters

Chicken is king at Queen of Chickens, and it comes cooked every which way you can think of, but most notably it's the rotisserie chicken - skewered on a spit and slow roasted - that brings people in. The other thing that attracts diners to Queen of Chickens is the chain's obsession with the color yellow: You can't help but notice their storefronts, which are smothered in a rather strong variety of the hue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.