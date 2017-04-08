Prewar imperial rescript, bayonet fig...

Prewar imperial rescript, bayonet fighting returning to school sparks criticism, concerns in Japan

The Japanese government has approved recently a written statement saying that it would not rule out the textbook use of the Imperial Rescript on Education, an 1890 edict that promoted emperor-oriented and militaristic education. This decision, together with another one by the education ministry that could bring bayonet fighting back to school curriculum, has sparked much criticism and concerns of militarism revival among the public.

